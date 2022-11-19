Andy Cohen Says CNN Alcohol Ban Won't Make Him Drop His Drinking Glass

Andy Cohen still plans to get “plastered” on CNN’s New Year’s Eve special despite a report detailing how the network would bar correspondents and anchors from on-air drinking.

Cohen, who has been hosting CNN’s “New Year’s Eve Live” program alongside Anderson Cooper since 2017, revealed his drunken plans to Yahoo! Life on Thursday.

The host’s comments come after CNN’s chairman and CEO Chris Licht, who became the president of the network in February, revealed to employees on Tuesday that “he felt on-camera drinking eroded the credibility of CNN personnel and damaged the ‘respectability’ they may enjoy among viewers,” Variety reported this week.

The New Year’s Eve program has made for a number of viral moments featuring drunk anchors including Cohen’s roast of former New York City mayor Bill de Blasio and the “broke” exchange between Don Lemon and comedian Dulcé Sloan.

The network will allow Cooper and Cohen to continue to drink alcohol on-air, according to the publication, but other anchors and correspondents will not be allowed to drink.

Cohen told Yahoo! Life that he believes New Year’s Eve is a night to go hard and he promised to do just that this year.

“I think that part of the ‘play at home’ factor of New Year’s Eve is, I think people enjoy watching me try to get Anderson plastered, and I will be,” Cohen said.

“The announcement yesterday was that CNN doesn’t want their correspondents drinking on New Year’s Eve. I think that people don’t understand. I will be drinking on New Year’s Eve — just rest assured of that.”

Cohen, in response to the Variety report, also told his “Watch What Happens Live” audience this week that he vowed to “party harder” on the program with Cooper.