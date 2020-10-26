Andy Cohen Says He's Offended On Behalf Of 'Real Housewives' Over Comparisons To Trump

Table flips aside, Andy Cohen now considers the “Real Housewives” a cut above President Donald Trump.

Despite making past comparisons between the women who populate his TV empire and the current administration, Cohen has changed his tune and says Trump’s behavior is far worse than that of the Bravo reality TV stars after watching the first presidential debate.

“I started to get offended on behalf of the Housewives and the work that we do at Bravo on these reunions because actually, he was so much lower than the tenor that we go,” Cohen recently told The Washington Post. “What you have to remember is he is not capable of modulating himself, so that was 90 minutes straight of that.”

“[Trump] was way lower than we ever are,” he added. “And we are certainly a mix of low and high.”

After chaos reigned at the first debate, many joked that the Bravo host should step in as moderator, given his range of experience.

Cohen, who happily offered up his services, said he was “flattered” by the response and understood why fans make the connection.

“I think the fact that the president is a reality star who behaves recklessly and impetuously, with a loose relationship to facts, makes the comparison to a ‘Housewives’ reunion or a Bravo reunion apt,” he said.

But he also noted that there are key differences between how Trump and “Real Housewives” stars behave, since the reunions he oversees “aim to have some resolution and end on some positivity.”

The host said he’s surprised more people haven’t tired of the president’s “childish” behavior over the years.

“It’s noise that you cannot ever shut up. It doesn’t ever stop,” Cohen said. “It’s not like he’s presidential at one moment and then he’s childish at another. He’s only childish. If he were a Real Housewife, he would have been fired by now. There aren’t any Real Housewives that I can think of who have behaved as he has in this way, without showing any vulnerability or humanity, that have remained on the show.”

Back in 2017, Cohen blasted Trump as a “first season Real Housewife making stuff up to stay on the show.”

“He is a reality star who has as much political experience as me,” he added at the time. “Or you. Or my cab driver. Or Vicki Gunvalson. Or my dog.”