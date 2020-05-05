Sarah Jessica Parker And Andy Cohen Mark Met Gala Monday With Masked Selfie

Andy Cohen and Sarah Jessica Parker didn’t let lockdown stop them from acknowledging one of their most beloved traditions this week.

On Monday, the longtime pals posed a safe distance apart from each other on the steps of Parker’s New York townhouse with their faces obscured by colorful masks to honor what would have been the 2020 Met Gala.

Parker included the photo alongside a series showing details of her 2013 Met Gala ensemble, including a Giles Deacon gown and a mohawk-style headdress designed by Philip Treacy.

“Now And Then,” she wrote in a caption.

“We’re ready,” quipped Cohen as he shared a similar photo.

Cohen and Parker have been fixtures at the Met Gala for years. Most recently, they turned up in fittingly outré looks for 2018’s Catholic Church-themed fete.

In March, organizers announced that the starry fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute would be postponed indefinitely this year amid the coronavirus crisis.

Longtime attendees like Blake Lively and Katy Perry, however, decided to mark the occasion anyway with social media posts sharing planned or previous looks.

Cohen was among the first celebrities to come forward after testing positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. The Bravo personality has since recovered, resuming his duties as “Watch What Happens Live” host, albeit remotely.

Parker, meanwhile, was due to begin performances in a Broadway revival of Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite” with husband Matthew Broderick. The comedy was slated for an April 13 opening but has been postponed indefinitely, as all Broadway theaters remain closed through at least June 8.

