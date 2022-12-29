Andy Cohen was rather candid on Tuesday’s episode of “Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi.”

Cohen met the celebrity restaurateur for lunch in Sag Harbor, New York, and not only told him that he doesn’t feel included by his late-night talk show peers — but that James Corden ripped off his “Watch What Happens Live” set for “The Late Late Show.”

Cohen added that Vanity Fair editor Graydon Carter had even included Trevor Noah, “who had just started,” in the expansive spread — but bore no ill will against the “cute” former “Daily Show” host. As for why he wasn’t included in the shoot, Cohen had some thoughts.

“I’m not a comedian,” Cohen told Bozzi. “I think [‘Watch What Happens Live’] is a different kind of talk show. And I think there’s been a traditional idea of what a late-night talk show is. I would argue that ‘Watch What Happens Live’ redefined what the late-night talk show is.”

We talked to all the titans of late-night television, and found out why it's better than ever http://t.co/pIG1c7wSs1 pic.twitter.com/p8EgyB5jva — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) September 14, 2015

“I mean [‘What What Happens Live’] was the first bar on late night, [then] James Corden got a bar. James Corden wound up kind of…” Cohen continued before Bozzi completed his sentence by adding, “Ripping off your set.”

“There you go,” said Cohen.

“So, it is what it is,” he continued. “And that used to be stuff that I was really hypersensitive about. And Frankly, I just feel so grateful now — and I’m not blowing smoke and being bullshit — I’m so glad we’re still going that it’s like, ‘Great, copy my set. Go with God. Inshallah.’”