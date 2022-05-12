Comedian Andy Dick Arrested On Sexual Battery Allegations

Law enforcement in California arrested Andy Dick on Wednesday after he was accused of sexual battery ― the latest incident involving the comedian in a long list of controversies.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Department took Dick into custody after responding to a Wednesday-morning report from a man who alleged the comedian sexually assaulted him, law enforcement told both TMZ and Rolling Stone. The arrest appeared to be livestreamed on a YouTube account that broadcasts from the RV campground where Dick was allegedly living, according to TMZ. (See the video above.)

The man’s name has not been released, and officers booked Dick into Orange County jail on felony sexual battery charges. He is currently in custody on $25,000 bond and will next appear in court on Friday, according to the sheriff department’s website.

The department did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for a copy of the police report and charging information related to Dick’s arrest.

Last month, officers made a welfare check at a home where Dick was staying in Las Vegas after a man who was also there allegedly pulled out a gun during an argument on a livestream, TMZ had reported. The actor reportedly told authorities that he was fine and wanted to stay.

Dick, who appeared on the 1990s sitcom “NewsRadio,” has been charged with sexual battery before. In June 2018, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office filed misdemeanor charges of sexual battery and simple battery after a woman said he grabbed her buttocks twice and made lewd comments as he walked by her.

In October 2017, Dick was fired from a film after he was accused of groping, nonconsensually kissing and licking co-workers. He was also accused of sexually propositioning at least four members of the production.

Dick denied groping co-workers but admitted to licking and sexually propositioning them, telling The Hollywood Reporter that his “middle name is ‘misconduct’” and that his co-workers “know what they signed up for.”