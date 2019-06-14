The #JohnMcCainDay hashtag went viral on Twitter Friday as thousands of people trolled President Donald Trump on his birthday.
Andy Lassner, executive producer of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” called on his hundreds of thousands of followers to help Trump celebrate turning 73 by making the name of the late GOP Arizona senator trend.
“Honoring an American hero today,” Lassner wrote.
“I’m sure this would mean a lot to patriot like Donald Trump,” he sarcastically added.
McCain, who was a prisoner of war in Vietnam for more than five years, died in August 2018 following a brain cancer diagnosis.
Trump, who claimed bone spurs in his heels to secure a medical exemption from the war’s draft, has repeatedly bashed the late senator ― even after his death.
A sampling of the birthday responses are below: