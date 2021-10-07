Scottish tennis star Andy Murray admitted he’s an “idiot” and “in the bad books at home” after his tennis shoes were stolen, with his wedding ring attached to them, following an absent-minded decision to leave them outside under his car.

In an Instagram video shared on Thursday, Murray said he left his “damp, sweaty and smelly” sneakers under his vehicle overnight to avoid stinking out the hotel room where he is staying ahead of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California.

Murray returned to the car and found the shoes gone. At first, he said he didn’t realize that the ring symbolizing his marriage with Kim Sears also was missing.

“As I was preparing for my practice, my physio said to me, ‘Where’s your wedding ring?’ and I was like, ‘Oh no,’” Murray recalled. “And I basically tie my wedding ring to my tennis shoes when I’m playing because I can’t play with it on my hand. So yeah, my wedding ring’s been stolen as well.”

Murray appealed for help. “If anyone can share this or may have any clue where they may be it would be very helpful so I can try and get it back,” he said.

Murray’s mother, Judy Murray, responded with a face palm emoji.