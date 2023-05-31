'Flash' Director Says He Wants To Work With Troubled Star Ezra Miller On Sequel

“The Flash” director Andy Muschietti is all in on a potential sequel with controversial actor Ezra Miller.

“If [a sequel] happens, yes,” Muschietti said in The Playlist preview Tuesday of The Discourse podcast. “I don’t think there’s anyone that can play that character as well as they did. The other depictions of the character are great, but this particular vision of the character, they just excelled in doing it.”

Advertisement

Miller’s troubling behavior has clouded the prospects of “The Flash” before it opens June 16 with Miller playing the DC Comics superhero.

In January, Miller received probation in a plea deal for a home break-in and theft. They were also arrested twice last year in Hawaii on charges that included disorderly conduct and harassment at a karaoke bar.

The “Justice League” star, who is nonbinary and uses they and them pronouns, announced in August they were getting help for “complex mental health issues” following the arrests. They also faced claims of abuse and grooming.

"The Flash" director Andy Muschietti (left) said he would work with actor Ezra Miller again. Getty

Advertisement

Barbara Muschietti, the director’s sister and producing partner, lauded Miller’s behavior in principal photography, per The Playlist.

“Ezra was brilliant and the most committed and the most professional [actor]. Ezra gave everything for this role — physically, creatively, emotionally,” she reportedly said on the podcast. “They were absolutely supreme.”

But Miller’s return to the franchise is by no means a cinch.

DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn was noncommittal about Miller’s future in April. “We’re just gonna have to wait and see,” he said. (Possible translation: Let’s see how the film does and how moviegoers’ perception of Miller stands.)