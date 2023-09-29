WHOOPS! GOP Lawmaker Accidentally Burns Trump With 'Freudian Slip' For The Ages

A certain former president might not be too happy with this one.
Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) on Thursday accidentally referred to Donald Trump as “President Chump” while speaking on the House floor.
The quick slip of the tongue was just as quickly posted on social media:
It’s not Ogles’ only slip, and not his biggest: Earlier this year, Nashville’s NewsChannel5 found his claims about his background, experience and expertise to have been wildly exaggerated.
Nevertheless, he and Trump endorsed each other in spring.
Critics are calling his “President Chump” moment a Freudian slip:
