Andy Parker, the father of slain TV journalist Alison Parker, launched his campaign for Congress in Virginia with a powerful ad evoking the memory of his daughter.

“Candidates for Congress don’t usually have running mates, but I do and my running mate will be with me every step of the way. Alison has inspired me to take a stand,” Parker, a Democrat, said in the spot honoring his daughter, a WDBJ journalist shot to death during an on-camera interview in 2015.

Camera operator Adam Ward also was gunned down. The killer, a former co-worker at the station in Roanoke, shot himself to death.

“People ask, ‘Why are you doing this? Politics is a cesspool, you’ll get attacked,’” the congressional hopeful said in the video released Thursday. “Well, that all may be true. But it’s nothing compared to losing a child.”

In 2015, my 24-year-old daughter, Alison Parker, was shot and killed on live television. I had a choice to retreat into my grief or honor Alison’s life through action. I chose the latter. I’m running for Congress because Central and Southside Virginia need a fighter in Congress. pic.twitter.com/3Y0iTv7Blx — Andy Parker (@AndyParkerVA) January 27, 2022

In the years following Parker’s death, her father became a staunch advocate for gun control and called out tech companies for allowing the proliferation of violent content — including footage of his daughter’s killing — on their platforms.