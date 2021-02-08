Andy Reid's 'Heart Bleeds' Over Son's Crash That Gravely Injured 5-Year-Old

In a press conference that mostly focused on Kansas City’s 31-9 defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Reid spoke publicly for the first time about Thursday’s wreck. Linebackers coach Britt Reid reportedly plowed into two cars stopped on a highway ramp near the Chiefs facility in Kansas City.

A 4-year-old suffered non-life threatening injuries, but the 5-year-old girl, the coach acknowledged, “is fighting for her life.”

Cops say Britt Reid told them he had two to three drinks and had a prescription for Adderall. He was treated at the hospital and was not at the big game. He hasn’t yet been charged.

“My heart goes out to all those who were involved in the accident, in particular the family with the little girl who’s fighting for her life,” head coach Reid said. “I can’t comment on it any more than what I am here. So the questions you have, I’m going to have to turn those down at the time; but just from a human standpoint, my heart bleeds for everybody involved in that.″

Reid said the tragedy “wasn’t a distraction as far as the game plan goes. That was already in and how we were going to work with it and go forward.”

“From a human standpoint, it’s a tough one,” he said, per ESPN. “From a football standpoint, I don’t think that was a problem.″

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said the wreck also weighed on him.

“It’s hard to put it into words,” Mahomes told reporters after the game. “Guys were still ready to go. It’s still a very tragic situation and you want to keep that in the back of your mind, and you give prayers to the family involved. I don’t want to say it affected us on the field. They beat us. There’s no excuse on that. But you’re definitely praying for those families.”