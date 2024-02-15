Teen Describes How Andy Reid Helped Him During Shooting At Super Bowl Parade

A high school sophomore said Chiefs Coach Andy Reid hugged him and offered words of comfort amid a shooting that left at least one dead and 21 injured after the Super Bowl victory parade in Kansas City, Missouri.
Gabe Wallace told the Kansas City Star that he was panicking because he had become separated from his friends while fleeing to safety inside Union Station and had no idea if they were OK.
Reid was among those tending to him.
“He was kind of hugging me, just like, ‘Are you OK, man? Are you OK? Just please breathe.’ He was being real nice and everything,” a tearful Wallace told the newspaper. “He left to check on other people, I’m pretty sure.”
Wallace, bloodied from falling as he scaled a barrier in his flight to safety, found a friend, Hank Hunter, later outside the station, the newspaper reported. They hugged and exchanged “I love you’s.”
Chiefs players Blaine Gabbert, Trey Smith, Austin Reiter and Chris Oladukun also tended to frightened children, NFL reporter Albert Breer tweeted on X.
Three suspects were taken into custody.