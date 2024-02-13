Andy Reid Reveals What Travis Kelce Actually Said In That Viral Super Bowl Moment

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce helped lead his team to a historic win over the San Francisco 49ers at Sunday’s Super Bowl ― but there was well-documented tension on the sidelines ahead of that victory, too.
Kelce, already the focus of media scrutiny because of his romance with Taylor Swift, was caught on camera yelling at Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after a fumble by his teammate Isiah Pacheco.
The photo became a meme, with media personalities, elected officials and, of course, legions of Swifties offering their take on the heated interaction. But at a postgame press conference, Reid finally set the record straight on what Kelce was telling him in that moment.
“He was really just coming over to say: ‘Just put me in, I’ll score.’ That’s really what it was,” Reid told reporters. “I love that. It’s not the first time.”
The Chiefs were notably trailing the 49ers early in the game’s second quarter ―around the time of Kelce’s outburst.
In interviews conducted immediately after the Chiefs’ 25-22 overtime win over the 49ers, both Kelce and Reid had offered quirkier explanations for the now-viral moment.
“I was just telling him how much I love him,” Kelce quipped to ESPN’s “NFL Primetime.”
Reid, meanwhile, joked that Kelce “keeps me young.”
Turns out, such buzzed-about moments ― as well as an appearance by Swift as she rooted Kelce and his teammates on ― paid off. According to Nielsen and Adobe Analytics, Sunday’s game drew 123.4 million viewers across television and streaming platforms, making it the most-watched program in TV history.