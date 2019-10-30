Survivors, Advocates Denounce Confessed Abusive Pastor's Desire To Start New Church

Woodson said she was abused in 1998 when she was 17 years old, after an event at a Texas Baptist church where Savage was serving as a youth pastor. She said the pastor, who was 22 at the time, drove her to a private location and forced her to perform sexual acts.

Woodson went public with her accusations against Savage in January 2018. Savage initially called it a “sexual incident.” Highpoint Church faced backlash after members were seen giving Savage a standing ovation after he read an apology letter during a church service.

After a short leave of absence, Savage announced in March 2018 that he was stepping away from ministry to “right the wrongs of the past.” He pledged that he sincerely wanted “the Church to get this right.”

Woodson said that, though she believes “God’s grace is amazing and available to all of us ― including Andy Savage,” that doesn’t mean he should go back to leading a congregation.

“Andy Savage and his supporters are setting a precedent within the church that men who have preyed upon the flock can still belong on the pulpit,” Woodson wrote. “This is dangerous, this is wrong and I believe that Andy’s message of ‘cheap Grace’ leads people astray from the truth of God’s Word.”

Woodson’s view was echoed online by prominent voices within the #ChurchToo movement, which seeks to shed light on sexual abuse and cover-ups that occur in Christian communities.