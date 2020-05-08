Andy Serkis is going there and back again, and there again, and back again.

In an effort to help those struggling during coronavirus isolation, Serkis, aka Gollum himself, has embarked on an unexpected 12-hour journey to read “The Hobbit,” live, cover to cover.

Donations raised during the “Hobbitathon” (as Serkis calls it) will benefit U.K. charities Best Beginnings and NHS Charities Together, two organizations helping those in need during the pandemic.

Serkis’ effort kicked off Friday at 5 a.m. By the time you read this, he’s already been at it for hours. You can watch live and also donate through Serkis’ GoFundMe page.

It’s the live reading to rule them all: