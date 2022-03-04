Stephen Colbert’s face was a picture as “The Batman” star Andy Serkis took what appeared to be a surprise swipe at Russian President Vladimir Putin during an impression of his “Lord of the Rings” character Gollum.

Serkis was explaining that the way he held a microphone helped him voice an astonishing 132 different characters for the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy when he reprised his role from the films.

“Gollum was on this side and Sméagol was on this side, and he would say things like, ‘We wants it. We needs it. We must have Kyiv!’” Serkis said in character. ”‘No Precious, they’re to impose sanctions.’ ‘Sanctions? Sanctions, my Precious? If they do anything, we’re going to give them shit back.’”

Colbert was enthralled throughout, and stood up and applauded Serkis afterward.