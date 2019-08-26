'Angel Has Fallen' Ascends To The Top Of The Weekend Box Office

Among indie releases, Amazon Studios’ “Brittany Runs a Marathon” picked up $175,969 from five theaters, averaging $35,194 per location. Paul Downs Colaizzo directed from his own script. In the crowd-pleasing comedy, Jillian Bell portrays an overweight woman who signs up for a lengthy race to get her life on track. The studio is slowly expanding the movie and expects to take it nationwide after four or five weeks. Amazon bought the movie for $14 million at Sundance.

“This weekend is a great start, and we are feeling very positive going into next weekend and the weeks to follow,” said Julie Rapaport, co-head of movies at Amazon Studios. “Audiences have laughed, cried and connected with Brittany’s inspirational story ― and we’re confident the positive word-of-mouth will organically grow and reach theater-goers. We’re in it for the long run and excited as more audiences discover the film.”