Major League Baseball umpire Ángel Hernández confirmed he is retiring immediately on Monday after a career filled with disputed calls that were often shared on social media.

Hernández, 62, reached a settlement to walk away after 33 seasons, a source told ESPN.

The sports network noted his “penchant for bad calls.” As word of his retirement spread, others were not as charitable.

MLB Metrics, an X account, called him “probably the worst umpire of all time.” It shared a replay of the Philadelphia Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber raging at him after Hernández called him out on strikes in a 2022 game.

Angel Hernandez was probably the worst umpire of all time. But without him, we wouldn’t have this hilarious moment, and for that I will be forever grateful.

pic.twitter.com/SwwA8Dn8zo — MLB Metrics (@MLBMetrics) May 28, 2024

CC Sabathia, the New York Yankees pitching great, made no effort to conceal his glee at the news.

He posted a meme of Porky Pig saying “That’s all folks!” in the “Looney Tunes” cartoon signoff. He also reposted an interview in which he blasted Hernández after a 2018 playoff game.

“I don’t think Ángel Hernández should be umping playoff games. He’s absolutely terrible,” Sabathia said.

In that same series Hernandez earned the dubious distinction of having three calls overturned by replay in one game.

In 2018 ALDS Game 3, Angel Hernandez had THREE (!!!) of his calls overturned by replay within the first 4 innings of the game pic.twitter.com/N0lEH9ioVp — Addison (@YankeeWRLD) May 28, 2024

One poster invited others to share lowlights but ended up providing several of their own. In a few of the clips, the broadcasters openly criticize Hernandez.

In honor of Angel Hernandez retiring, I am making a thread of my favorite fuck up’s of his throughout the years



Enjoy, and please feel free to add your favorite as well. pic.twitter.com/67uoVQAe6y — Calico Joe (@CalicoJoeMLB) May 28, 2024

