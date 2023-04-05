LSU’s Angel Reese Turns Down Biden White House Invite But Says, ‘We’ll Go To The Obamas’

First lady Jill Biden’s walk-back of her suggestion that runner-up Iowa should join NCAA women’s basketball champion LSU for a visit to the White House didn’t sit well with Tigers star Angel Reese.

Prompted by a discussion of Biden’s comments during her Wednesday appearance on “The Paper Route Podcast,” Reese said the Tigers should celebrate their title with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama rather than Joe and Jill Biden.

Jill Biden, at an appearance in Denver on Monday, had praised Iowa’s sportsmanship and congratulated both teams. She also said that as part of the longstanding tradition of having champions visit the White House, Iowa should come as well “because they played such a good game.”

The Tigers defeated Iowa 102-85 for the title in Dallas on Sunday.

Reese on Monday called Jill Biden’s suggestion “a joke.”

Joe Biden invited LSU and men’s champion Connecticut to the White House on Tuesday with no mention of Iowa. Vanessa Valdivia, a spokesperson for Jill Biden, said the first lady had meant no disrespect to LSU and that her comments were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes.

“I’m not gonna lie to you, I don’t accept the apology because of, you said what you said. I said what I said. And like, you can’t go back on certain things that you say,” Reese told podcast hosts Brandon Marshall and Ashley Nicole Moss.

“I mean, you felt like they should’ve came because of sportsmanship, right?” Reese added. “They can have that spotlight. We’ll go to the Obamas. We’ll see Michelle. We’ll see Barack.”

Following LSU’s victory, coach Kim Mulkey said she would go to the White House if invited. Reese said Wednesday she was uncertain if she would go.