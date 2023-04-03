LSU's Angel Reese Taunts Iowa Star Caitlin Clark 'For Girls That Look Like Me'

LSU’s Angel Reese used the hand-waving “you can’t see me” taunt at Iowa’s Caitlin Clark toward the end of the Tigers’ NCAA women’s championship game victory Sunday. The mockery, made famous by John Cena and employed earlier by Clark during March Madness, prompted a stir on social media and questions from the press.

ANGEL REESE HIT CAITLIN CLARK WITH THE "YOU CAN'T SEE ME" 👀 pic.twitter.com/Zj3mqIzkk9 — ESPN (@espn) April 2, 2023

Reese, named the most outstanding player in the Final Four, also taunted Clark by pointing to her own finger that was about to receive a championship ring. The LSU hoopster wasn’t apologizing for any of it.

Told by a journalist that Twitter was “awash with outrage” at the news conference, Reese replied:

“All year, I was critiqued about who I was. ... I don’t fit the narrative. I don’t fit the box that y’all want me to be in. I’m too ’hood. I’m too ghetto. Y’all told me that all year. But when other people do it, y’all don’t say nothing.”

“So, this is for the girls that look like me,” she continued. “For those that want to speak up for what they believe in.”

Reese also made light of the social media buzz. “Twitter is gonna go on a rage every time,” she said.

"I'm too hood, I'm too ghetto. Y'all told me that all year. But when other people do it, y'all don't say nothing. So this is for the girls that look like me."



Angel Reese is unapologetically her 👏 @Reese10Angel pic.twitter.com/9cuCWwayhA — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) April 2, 2023

Clark said she was intent on getting to the handshake line and was unaware that she was being teased. She credited LSU for the victory.

Reese earlier said Clark was a “helluva player,” but called attention to the Hawkeye guard’s antics in previous March Madness games. In Iowa’s semifinal win over South Carolina, Clark dismissively waved at an open opponent in directing teammates not to bother guarding her.

“I don’t take disrespect lightly,” Reese said.

Reese admittedly was planning to jab at Clark a bit.

“I was in my moment,” Reese said.