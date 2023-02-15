What's Hot

Fox News Loses Bid To Shut Down Voting Tech Company's Multibillion-Dollar Lawsuit

Nicola Sturgeon Resigns As Scottish First Minister

Fox Guest Throws Unhinged Sexist Tantrum Over Chelsea Handler's Childlessness

‘Daily Show’ Guest Sarah Silverman Shoots Down GOP On Its Signature Issue

Jennifer Lopez Unveils 'Commitment' Tattoos With Ben Affleck For Valentine's Day

35 Funny Tweets That Sum Up Your 20s vs. Your 30s

The MSU Shooting Is Making Us See A New Kind Of Gun Tragedy

Jimmy Kimmel Baffled By Trump's Weird New Attack On Ron DeSantis

Ke Huy Quan Reveals ‘Incredible’ Spielberg Moment That Cameras Missed

Part Of Banksy's Latest Installation Is Removed For Safety Reasons

Hazardous Spill Closes Tucson Interstate, Forces Evacuation

Antony Blinken Explains Why He Canceled Trip To China Amid Spy Balloon Incident

EntertainmentElvis Presleyangela bassettaustin butler

Angela Bassett On Austin Butler's Elvis Voice: 'You Have To Bid It Farewell'

The Oscar nominee said it took her four months to stop laughing like Tina Turner after she filmed the 1993 biopic "What's Love Got To Do With It."
David Moye

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Actor Austin Butler is taking a lot of heat for continuing to talk like Elvis Presley more than a year after he stopped filming “Elvis.”

But he’s getting sympathy from fellow Oscar nominee Angela Bassett, who understands how hard it can be to say goodbye to a role.

Like Butler, Bassett received her very first Academy Award nomination for playing a singer: Tina Turner in the 1993 biopic “What’s Love Got To Do With It.”

Although Bassett is up for Best Supporting Actress for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” this year, she told The New Yorker that playing Turner in the early 1990s stayed with her long after filming ended.

“Tina’s laugh and the way she spoke took over,” Bassett said while letting out what the article’s author described as “a high, squeaky Tina Turner laugh.” “It took over, not as long as Elvis — maybe about four months after. You so lived and breathed and began to see life through their perspective. You had to. They’re a part of you. I think that’s what’s going on with him.”

But while Bassett is understanding of what Butler might be experiencing, she also said at some point he needs to get over it.

You have to bid it farewell, and it’s hard to let it go, because you’ve enjoyed it, you survived it, you delivered, and you’re proud of that,” she said. “You got an opportunity and you hit it out of left field. So it takes a moment to get back to regular you. But you’re different after this moment. Now you’re Austin, who did that great performance.”

Butler, whose “Elvis” performance earned him a Best Actor nomination, shocked many people by continuing to speak like the singer during his Golden Globes acceptance speech.

The actor denied purposely turning his real voice into a 24/7 Elvis impression.

“I don’t think I sound like him still, but I guess I must ’cause I hear it a lot,” he said in a video published by The Hollywood Reporter, adding, “I had three years where that was my only focus in life, so I’m sure that there’s just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way.”

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

David Moye - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community