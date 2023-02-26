What's Hot

Entertainment naacp image awardsangela bassettAriana DeBose

Angela Bassett Makes Timely Ariana DeBose Reference In NAACP Image Awards Win

The "9-1-1" and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” star referred to DeBose’s viral BAFTAs rap during an acceptance speech on Saturday.
Ben Blanchet

|

Angela Bassett quipped that she “did the thing” following her Entertainer of the Year category win at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday.

The “9-1-1” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actor looped in a reference to Ariana DeBose’s viral BAFTAs rap after she got on stage to accept the award.

Bassett, who has won several NAACP Image Awards in her career, also won the awards for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture at the ceremony.

“I guess Angela Bassett did the thing,” she joked.

Bassett, in an earlier acceptance speech recognizing her role in “9-1-1,” thanked series creator Ryan Murphy for his vision along with others associated with the show.

