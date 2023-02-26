Angela Bassett Makes Timely Ariana DeBose Reference In NAACP Image Awards Win

Angela Bassett quipped that she “did the thing” following her Entertainer of the Year category win at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday.

The “9-1-1” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” actor looped in a reference to Ariana DeBose’s viral BAFTAs rap after she got on stage to accept the award.

Advertisement

Bassett, who has won several NAACP Image Awards in her career, also won the awards for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture at the ceremony.

“I guess Angela Bassett did the thing,” she joked.

"I guess Angela Bassett did the thing" - Angela Bassett as she accepts her entertainer of the year award at the #NAACPImageAwards pic.twitter.com/mevSTcKhUS — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 26, 2023

Bassett, in an earlier acceptance speech recognizing her role in “9-1-1,” thanked series creator Ryan Murphy for his vision along with others associated with the show.