Angela Bassett’s Face When She Lost The Oscar To Jamie Lee Curtis Is Breaking Hearts

That is, if the thing was winning Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the 2023 Oscars Sunday night.

That honor went to Jamie Lee Curtis for her turn in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — which was Curtis’ first Oscar nomination and win.

This was Bassett’s second Oscar nomination. Her first nomination was for her leading role as Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got to Do With It?”

Advertisement

And unfortunately, thanks to clips shared by Bassett’s fans online, the loss seemed to be a heartbreaking moment for the actor who rose to fame in roles like 1991’s “Boyz in the Hood” and 1995’s “Waiting to Exhale.”

Angela Bassett’s reaction to Jamie Lee Curtis’ name being called…you can tell how much that Oscar would have meant to her. she is, was, and always will be incredible. I better see her on that stage SOON pic.twitter.com/oHDfuDUksG — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) March 13, 2023

Michael B. Jordan, who co-starred with Bassett in 2018’s “Black Panther,” and his “Creed III” co-star, Jonathan Majors, also seemed to be disappointed about Bassett missing out on the career accolade.

Advertisement

When the two men took the stage after her loss, they looked at Bassett in the audience.

“Hey, Auntie,” Jordan said, with Majors adding, “We love you.”

“Mm-hmm,” Jordan agreed.

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors saying “Hey, Auntie. We love you” to Angela Bassett before presenting an award at the #Oscars. pic.twitter.com/1T4Zjd13pw — Geeks of Color (@GeeksOfColor) March 13, 2023

Many Twitter users were upset that the veteran actor lost as well. Some argued that, although Curtis is a talented actor, her performance in “Everything Everywhere” wasn’t as strong as Bassett’s portrayal of a grieving Wakandan queen. They also felt that Stephanie Hsu, who was also nominated in the same category for her role as Joy in “Everything Everywhere,” was also more deserving.

To read what people had to say, check out the tweets below:

Jaime Lee Curtis????? Over Angela Bassett and Stephanie Hsu??? #Oscars pic.twitter.com/yp7odMPJ77 — wine mom yor forger🍷 (@autumnvelvets) March 13, 2023

Me stealing the oscar to give it to Angela Bassett #oscars pic.twitter.com/KfkLUJo0h9 — ♈︎ (@bvbhive) March 13, 2023

you’re telling me that corny ass Performance from Jaime lee curtis was better than this piece of Art Angela Bassett delivered?pic.twitter.com/lgykpGMKg7 — ST☆R BOY Daisybilly Lover & Aria bday celebrator (@Dr7gns) March 13, 2023

Advertisement

jamie lee curtis won over angela bassett and stephanie hsu so i blocked activia pic.twitter.com/wzuyK8lL8J — brax | BEE LOCKDOWN (@MlLFOLOGY) March 13, 2023

Nah, I'm sorry -- who does Jamie Lee have blackmail on that she keeps winning these awards???



Stephanie was the clear winner to me every time??? — Kiara Alfonseca (@kiaraalfonseca) March 13, 2023

Winning that Oscar don’t change the fact that Jamie Lee was the least memorable part of EEAAO — Get Her, Jade! (@keatingssixth) March 13, 2023

That win is to make up for her other roles that should’ve got an Oscar. The role wasn’t even the best supporting role in the movie. #Oscars — Daric L. Cottingham, M.A. (@DaricCott) March 13, 2023

Advertisement

Jamie Lee Curtis wasn’t the best supporting actress in the movie she was in. How she beat her co-star AND Angela? A mess and a fool. — The Other Saeed Jones (@Danez_Smif) March 13, 2023

SHE WILL ALWAYS BE AN ACADEMY-AWARD WINNING IN MY EYES IDC! LEGENDARY ANGELA BASSETT, THEY PLAYING IN MY AUNTIE’S FACE TOO MUCH! pic.twitter.com/SNehSQdM8v — khalia. | angela bassett, forever legend🪞 (@VERONASFILMS) March 13, 2023