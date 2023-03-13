What's Hot

Florence Pugh Proves You Can Wear Shorts On The Oscars Red Carpet

Russian Advance Stalls In Ukraine's Bakhmut, Experts Say

James Hong Of 'Everything Everywhere' Wore An Eye-Catching Bow Tie To Oscars

Colin Farrell And His 13-Year-Old Son Henry Make A Dapper Oscar Night Duo

Oscars Roasted Before It Begins Due To 'Champagne Carpet' Pivot

We're All In Tears After Ke Huy Quan's Cathartic Oscars Win

Moldova Police Say They Foiled Russia-Backed Unrest Plot

Anthony Fauci Grills Elon Musk's 'Craziness' For Call To Prosecute Him

Can The Chaos From Silicon Valley Bank's Fall Be Contained?

8 Dead After Smuggling Boat Capsizes Off San Diego Coast

This Is What It Feels Like To Be A Drag King In This Increasingly Dangerous Moment

Rihanna's Daring Pregnancy Style Is Back In Oscars Red Carpet Look

EntertainmentThe Oscarsjamie lee curtis angela bassett

Angela Bassett’s Face When She Lost The Oscar To Jamie Lee Curtis Is Breaking Hearts

Twitter had a lot of feelings about Curtis winning over Bassett — and they weren’t positive.
Elyse Wanshel

Reporter, HuffPost

Angela Bassett didn’t do the thing this time.

That is, if the thing was winning Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the 2023 Oscars Sunday night.

That honor went to Jamie Lee Curtis for her turn in “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — which was Curtis’ first Oscar nomination and win.

This was Bassett’s second Oscar nomination. Her first nomination was for her leading role as Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got to Do With It?”

And unfortunately, thanks to clips shared by Bassett’s fans online, the loss seemed to be a heartbreaking moment for the actor who rose to fame in roles like 1991’s “Boyz in the Hood” and 1995’s “Waiting to Exhale.”

Michael B. Jordan, who co-starred with Bassett in 2018’s “Black Panther,” and his “Creed III” co-star, Jonathan Majors, also seemed to be disappointed about Bassett missing out on the career accolade.

When the two men took the stage after her loss, they looked at Bassett in the audience.

“Hey, Auntie,” Jordan said, with Majors adding, “We love you.”

“Mm-hmm,” Jordan agreed.

Many Twitter users were upset that the veteran actor lost as well. Some argued that, although Curtis is a talented actor, her performance in “Everything Everywhere” wasn’t as strong as Bassett’s portrayal of a grieving Wakandan queen. They also felt that Stephanie Hsu, who was also nominated in the same category for her role as Joy in “Everything Everywhere,” was also more deserving.

To read what people had to say, check out the tweets below:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Elyse Wanshel - Reporter, HuffPost

Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community