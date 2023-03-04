What's Hot

Angela Bassett Says Why She Doesn't Feel 'Robbed' Of Oscar For Tina Turner Biopic

The actor delivered a widely praised performance in the 1993 film, "What's Love Got to Do With It."
Kimberley Richards

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Angela Bassett doesn’t consider herself “robbed” of an Oscar for her role starring in the 1993 Tina Turner biopic — even if the rest of the world does.

The “9-1-1” actor shared that she has chosen to look at her Oscars loss for Best Actress in a more positive light during an appearance on “CBS Mornings” on Friday.

“Of course, in the moment, you’re hoping and praying and wishing... but I don’t walk away thinking I’ve been robbed,” she said. “That’s too negative of an emotion to carry with me for the rest of my life.”

She continued, “I choose to believe that there’s a reason why it didn’t happen.”

Bassett memorably delivered a powerful performance portraying Tina Turner in “What’s Love Got to Do With It.” Her work earned her wide praise, including a Golden Globe award for Best Actress and an Oscar nomination for Best Actress. However, many fans of Bassett were disappointed that the actor did not win the Best Actress award at the 1994 Oscars ceremony.

Bassett went on to play several other iconic roles shortly after the biopic was released, including her work in “Waiting to Exhale” and “How Stella Got Her Groove Back.”

The actor won the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress for her role as Queen Ramonda in “Blank Panther: Wakanda Forever” in January. She received her second Oscar nomination for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for playing Queen Ramonda that same month.

Speaking about her “Wakanda Forever” character, Bassett told co-host Gayle King on Friday that Queen Ramonda represents “at its core representation of the strong women that I’ve had in my life who’ve raised me... the strong women I see my love for them, my appreciation of them.”

