Angela Bassett's Wax Figure Is So Realistic People Can't Tell Which Is Which

Angela Bassett’s wax figure is making everyone do a double take.
The actor posted a video on Instagram on Friday of herself meeting her very realistic wax figure at the Madame Tussauds in Hollywood.
In the video, Bassett can be heard marveling at how “lifelike” her wax figure looks, saying at one point, “It’s like it’s going to jump alive and give me a hug.”
And Bassett may have a point.
The wax figure of Bassett’s likeness is so true to life that it has stopped social media users in their tracks.
“Just wow,” The Roots drummer Questlove wrote in the comments section of the post.
“AMAZING!!!!!!!!! WOW!!!” added actor Viola Davis.
“I mean… wowowowow,” actor Rosario Dawson chimed in.
The Instagram page for Madame Tussauds USA celebrated Bassett’s wax figure with a nod to her iconic roles in the 1995 film “Waiting to Exhale” and 2018′s “Black Panther,” writing: “The wait to exhale is over, The Queen of Wakanda herself, Angela Bassett has arrived!”
Bassett’s wax figure has garnered a lot of attention on Twitter, with many people admitting they thought they were seeing double: