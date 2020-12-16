Angela Kinsey Gets Real About The 2020 Holiday Season

Kinsey has a 12-year-old daughter, Isabel, with her ex-husband Warren Lieberstein, whose brother Paul played Toby on “The Office.” She also helps raise her stepsons Cade, 10, and Jack, 12, with husband Josh Snyder.

While it’s been difficult for the family to be away from their loved ones for so long, Kinsey is focused on finding moments of joy in the holiday season while also giving everyone space to grieve the losses of 2020.

“One of the things I try to do with the kids, which is the same thing I try to do with myself, is just allow myself to be sad,” she explained. “It’s a bummer year, to put it lightly, and it’s OK to feel bad.”

Otherwise, they’ve been making good use of FaceTime and creating videos to send to her mom and sisters.

“There’s nothing more adorable than your 82-year-old mom trying to figure out how to make a video on her iPad,” the actor said. “That has really just kept us so connected. And our kids are loving that. They’ve been so creative with that. And they’re so resilient. I’m so proud of them.”

The holiday season has presented even more opportunities to be creative.

“I just love Christmastime and the holidays for baking and crafting,” Kinsey gushed. “I love all the smells of the holidays ― does that sound weird to say? And I just got us a craft kit. It’s level two, which might be too hard for me. But we’re gonna make our own Christmas trees out of paper.”