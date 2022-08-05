Angelica Ross Will Be First Transgender Star Of Broadway's 'Chicago' This Fall

Angelica Ross is officially Broadway-bound.

The “Pose” star will join the cast of the smash musical “Chicago” in the lead role of Roxie Hart, the show’s producers confirmed Thursday. She’ll become the show’s first transgender leading lady.

Ross, whose acting credits also include “American Horror Story,” will begin performances on Sept. 12. Her eight-week run is set to conclude on Nov. 6.

Her casting drew an enthusiastic response from fans and fellow celebrities online.

“The name on everybody’s lips is gonna be… Angelica Ross!” actor Wilson Cruz tweeted, referencing one of the songs from the show. “Congratulations, love!”

Added “MacGyver” star Alexandra Grey: “The girls are on Broadway! Put us everywhere!! We are HERE! Congrats, sis.”

Anthony Allen Ramos, who is GLAAD’s vice president of communications and talent, also praised the news in an email. Describing the role of Roxie as “one of the most recognizable, iconic, and beloved characters in the history of Broadway,” he added. “A true talent like Angelica Ross will delight audiences with her impressive acting, singing and performance skills.”

Ross herself offered a more subdued response, noting on Twitter that her excitement was tempered by news that WNBA star Brittney Griner had been found guilty of drug possession in Russia.

This day is full of mixed feelings for me! I want to celebrate being on Broadway, but I don’t feel like celebrating with #BrittneyGriner sentenced to 9 years in prison. This world is messed up. She doesn’t deserve this. — A N G E L I C A (@angelicaross) August 4, 2022

Gwen Verdon originated the role of Roxie when “Chicago” premiered on Broadway in 1975. When the current revival opened in 1996, the “merry murderess” turned aspiring showgirl was portrayed by Ann Reinking.

The 2002 movie adaptation of the musical starred Renée Zellweger as Roxie. And earlier this year, Pamela Anderson made the leap from “Baywatch” to Broadway when she took over the role, winning rave reviews from critics.

Transgender representation in New York’s theater industry has been gradually improving in recent years. In 2018, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” veteran Peppermint became the first trans performer to originate a principal role on Broadway when she appeared in the Go-Go’s jukebox musical, “Head Over Heels.”

