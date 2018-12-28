Angelina Jolie Doesn't Rule Out Running For Public Office

Asked if she was “moving in the direction of politics,” Angelina Jolie suggested Friday that she would consider running for public office in the future if “I’m needed” but added that she would prefer to focus on her work with refugees and women’s rights.

“Honestly, if you asked me 20 years ago, I would’ve laughed. I really don’t know. I always say I’ll go where I’m needed. I don’t know if I’m fit for politics. But then I’ve also joked that I don’t know if I have a skeleton left in my closet, so I’m pretty open and out there,” the actress, director and humanitarian activist told the BBC while serving as a guest editor of its morning radio show “Today.” “I can take a lot on the chin, so that’s good.”

But Jolie added that her current work as a special envoy for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees allows her “to do a lot of work directly with the people in need.”

“I sit in a very interesting place of being able to get a lot done without a title and without it being about myself or my policies. So for now, I’ll stay quiet,” she said.