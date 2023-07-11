Brad Pitt Slammed As ‘Petulant Child’ By Winery Partner After Angelina Jolie Sale

In a new filing Monday, Jolie’s former investment company Nouvel slammed Pitt for complaining about Jolie selling her shares of the couple’s co-owned Château Miraval in 2021 — and called him a “petulant child.”

Advertisement

“Incensed that Jolie sold Nouvel to Stoli rather than him, Pitt has acted like a petulant child, refusing to treat Nouvel as an equal partner in the business,” alleged the filing obtained by CNN in regard to Jolie’s sale of the investment company to a subsidiary of the Stoli Group.

The filing accused Pitt and his alleged “co-conspirators” of “stripping” and “looting” Miraval’s assets to retain control and claimed Pitt has been doing so by renovating areas of the estate — which has led Nouvel to seek at least $350 million in damages from the actor.

“Pitt wasted the company’s assets, spending millions on vanity projects, including more than $1 million on swimming pool renovations, building and rebuilding a staircase four times, and spending millions to restore a recording studio,” stated the filing, per CNN.

Pitt and Jolie originally took control of the award-winning Miraval winery in 2008 and were married on the grounds in 2014, according to Vanity Fair. Their publicized split led Jolie to sell her shares in October 2021, however, which Pitt sued her for in February 2022.

Advertisement

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt legally separated in 2016 and were declared legally single in 2019, though their divorce has yet to be settled. Associated Press

The “Fight Club” star called the sale “unlawful” at the time and claimed Jolie’s Nouvel owed him the right to first refusal on the sale. Jolie denied such an agreement existed, however, and said in a countersuit that she sold her shares to have “financial independence.”

Pitt has famously painted himself as an established vintner over the years and told Wine Spectator in 2014 that he enjoys “cleaning the forest and walking the land.” He added: “I’m a farmer now. ... I love learning about the land and which field is most suitable for which grape.”

Jolie’s former holding company brutally rejected that image in Monday’s filing, however, and alleged that Pitt “no doubt visited the vineyards to admire the work of the French laborers who actually made the business successful,” but is no “vigneron” himself.

“Pitt is an actor, not a winemaker,” read the filing, also obtained by Page Six and the Financial Times. “He deals in illusions, not dirt and grapes.”

Advertisement

“During the years that he allegedly ‘built’ the business, he filmed and appeared in dozens of movies, not to mention making countless promotional appearances, jetting-setting [sic] around the world for movie premieres, and attending Hollywood parties,” it continued.