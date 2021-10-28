Angelina Jolie's Daughter Shiloh Rewears One Of Her Mom's Dresses In London

Angelina Jolie continues to make good on her family pledge to “upcycle” some of her most famous looks.
The Oscar winner appeared at the British premiere of “Eternals” in London Wednesday night with five of her six children: Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13.
Her son Pax Thien, 17, did not attend the event.
While all of the kids were dressed to the nines, it was Shiloh who made the boldest statement.
The teen wore a black-and-white Dior gown that had originally been worn by her mother two years ago at a press event for “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” in Los Angeles. The skirt, however, appeared to have been significantly shortened.
It was at least the second time this month that one of Jolie’s daughters borrowed something from their famous mom’s closet for a red carpet affair.
Last week, Zahara appeared at the Los Angeles premiere of “Eternals” in a floor-length silver and champagne-colored gown that Jolie wore to the 2014 Academy Awards.
Speaking to E! Online’s “Daily Pop,” Jolie said she was happy to pass along her designer clothes to her kids. “I’m like, ‘Oh, my God! Wear it and wear it better than me! Take it, it’s your turn!’ I’m that mom,” she said.
Directed by Chloé Zhao, “Eternals” stars Jolie as Thena, an immortal being who is tasked with helping to protect Earth and can form weapons out of cosmic energy. The Marvel Studios film also stars Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani, and opens Nov. 5.