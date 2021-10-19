Angelina Jolie Let Daughter Zahara Borrow Her 2014 Oscars Dress For 'Eternals' Premiere

Monday night’s “Eternals” premiere was a family affair for Angelina Jolie, right down to her kids’ A-list style.
The Oscar winner walked the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles alongside five of her six children: Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13. Jolie’s son Pax Thien, 17, did not attend the event.
Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Jolie said she and her kids wore “all vintage” and “upcycled my old stuff.”
Fashion outlets quickly noted that Zahara had stepped out in a floor-length silver and champagne-colored gown that her mom wore to the 2014 Academy Awards.
Directed by Chloé Zhao, “Eternals,” the latest picture from Marvel Studios, stars Jolie as Thena, an immortal being who is tasked with helping to protect Earth and can form weapons out of cosmic energy. The movie also stars Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani, and hits theaters Nov. 5.
Jolie and her eldest daughter appeared together at Variety’s “Power of Women” event in Beverly Hills, California, last month. The actor was present to honor national youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman.
Chatting with Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate for Time magazine last year, Jolie praised Zahara, whom she described as “an extraordinary African woman.”
“My daughter is from Ethiopia,” she said. “I have learned so much from her. She is my family, but she is an extraordinary African woman and her connection to her country, her continent, is her own and it’s something I only stand back in awe of.”