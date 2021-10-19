Angelina Jolie Let Daughter Zahara Borrow Her 2014 Oscars Dress For 'Eternals' Premiere

Monday night’s “Eternals” premiere was a family affair for Angelina Jolie, right down to her kids’ A-list style.

The Oscar winner walked the red carpet at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles alongside five of her six children: Maddox, 20, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 13. Jolie’s son Pax Thien, 17, did not attend the event.

Advertisement

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Jolie said she and her kids wore “all vintage” and “upcycled my old stuff.”

From left: Maddox Jolie-Pitt, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt at the "Eternals" premiere Monday in Los Angeles. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Fashion outlets quickly noted that Zahara had stepped out in a floor-length silver and champagne-colored gown that her mom wore to the 2014 Academy Awards.

On left, Jolie at the 2014 Academy Awards. Right, the actor with her daughter Zahara, who wore the vintage gown to the "Eternals" premiere. Getty Images

Directed by Chloé Zhao, “Eternals,” the latest picture from Marvel Studios, stars Jolie as Thena, an immortal being who is tasked with helping to protect Earth and can form weapons out of cosmic energy. The movie also stars Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani, and hits theaters Nov. 5.

Jolie and her eldest daughter appeared together at Variety’s “Power of Women” event in Beverly Hills, California, last month. The actor was present to honor national youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman.

Advertisement

Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie and Amanda Gorman at Variety's "Power of Women" event in September. Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Chatting with Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate for Time magazine last year, Jolie praised Zahara, whom she described as “an extraordinary African woman.”