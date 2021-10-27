Angelina Jolie Expertly Dodges Question About Rumored Fling With The Weeknd

Just how long has Angelina Jolie been in the game? Long enough to flawlessly swerve around a question about her personal life without missing a single beat.

The Oscar winner is currently in the midst of a seemingly endless press tour for her Marvel debut film “Eternals,” which finally hits theaters next month, but only one brave soul dared to inquire about her rumored fling with music superstar The Weeknd.

Advertisement

During an interview for E!’s “Daily Pop” with co-star Salma Hayek on Monday, host Justin Sylvester slyly asked whether her children were “more excited” about her new film “or that you are friends with The Weeknd.”

Curving the question like bullets in “Wanted,” a smiling Jolie coolly turned the attention back to the film she was there to promote, as she glanced at Hayek

“They’re very excited about this film, if that’s what you’re asking,” she said, before repeating, “They’re very excited about this film.”

Jolie and The Weeknd, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, have been spotted out and about together on multiple dinner dates in recent months, leading some to speculate that the pair are very much an item.

Advertisement

The two were first linked in June after separately exiting a high-end Italian restaurant in Los Angeles, where they reportedly spent hours dining together.

At the time, a source wrote off the dinner as a purely professional meetup, telling Page Six, “They’re clearly not trying to hide [the dinner date]. He’s definitely focused on getting to the movie business. He has the new HBO series he’s starring in.”

The Weeknd, who previously appeared alongside Adam Sandler in 2019’s “Uncut Gems” is indeed set to star in, write and executive produce the upcoming series “The Idol” about a pop singer who starts a romance with a cult leader.

But Jolie and the singer started to make a habit out of seeing each other, as they both attended the same private concert two weeks later with Jolie’s children in tow. Then, they reunited at the same Italian restaurant for a solo outing in September.

Advertisement

Given that the two seemingly had no prior connection to each other, fans were convinced Jolie was finally embarking on her first new romance since splitting with ex-husband Brad Pitt nearly five years ago.

But, understandably, the star is staying mum on her private life, as her bitter divorce and custody battle with Pitt continues to unfold.