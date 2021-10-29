Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis via Getty Images Angelina Jolie on the red carpet of the movie "Eternals" at the Rome Film Festival last week.

When “Eternals” star Angelina Jolie walked the red carpet at the Rome Film Festival last weekend, many people were surprised to see her bungled hair extensions. To be quite frank, they were reminiscent of early-aughts extensions mishaps — a surprising sight on the ever-glamorous actor and humanitarian.

We tapped an expert to help us understand what happened and how to avoid it. Stylist and hair extensions specialist Robyn Sweeney said it’s hard to know exactly what went wrong, but she pointed out a few things may have happened.

Most likely, she said, Jolie’s hairstylist threw on clip-in or halo extensions the day of the event.

“It’s very possible that they were in a rush and didn’t have time to blend the hair, or that it looked great initially then separated and became more obvious after she turned her head on the red carpet,” she said, adding that stylists typically don’t custom-cut clip-in extensions like they would with semi-permanent options.

Sweeney also pointed out that it was easy to see every imperfection since Jolie’s hair was styled straight. A quick way to avoid this particular kind of disaster would be to add wave or curl to your hair. This way, the extensions seamlessly blend in with the natural hair and don’t look quite as aggressively heavy and blunt as Jolie’s did.

Another option would be to use more permanent extensions that are cut, dyed and blended into your hairstyle. If you choose not to go the clip-in route, you can purchase extensions that are in your price range and bring them to your stylist to install. No matter what method you choose, remember that the styling is just as important as the quality of the extensions.

We used Sweeney’s advice to find some high-quality hair extension options that won’t betray your trust.