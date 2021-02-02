Angelina Jolie Is 'Looking Forward' To Turning 50: It 'Feels Like A Victory'

Angelina Jolie says “there’s a “young punk in me” — and that spirit echoes throughout a new profile of her in the March 2021 issue of British Vogue.

The 45-year-old “Maleficent” star invited the magazine into her Los Angeles home and spoke candidly about her current mental state and how it relates to her relationship with aging.

When asked if she was “at a happy stage” in her life, Jolie decided not to sugarcoat her current situation by admitting that things have been tough following her highly publicized 2016 divorce from Brad Pitt.

“The past few years have been pretty hard,” she said. “I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body.”

But the former couple — who reportedly had a rocky split — do appear to be on slightly better terms. In the interview, Jolie revealed that she currently lives in very close proximity to her famous ex.

“I wanted [my family’s home] to be close to their dad, who is only five minutes away,” Jolie said of her Los Angeles estate, which was formerly owned by Cecil B. DeMille.

Yet, despite the “Eternals” star’s confession that she’s “not there yet” in regards to contentment, she is looking forward to one thing — getting older.

“I do like being older,” she told the magazine. “I feel much more comfortable in my forties than I did when I was younger.”

Jolie attributed her outlook on aging to the death of her late mother, Marcheline Bertrand, who died in 2007 from ovarian cancer at the age of 56. Jolie said she’s excited about aging “because my mom didn’t live very long.”

“So there’s something about age that feels like a victory instead of a sadness for me,” Jolie told Vogue.

“So I like it. I’m looking forward to my fifties — I feel that I’m gonna hit my stride in my fifties,” she added.

And although the “Tomb Raider” actor seems anxious to bolt forward in her life, it seems like her children would like her to take a few literal precautions along the way.

“We were on the trampoline the other day, and the children said, ‘No, Mom, don’t do that. You’ll hurt yourself,’” she said. “And I thought, ‘God, isn’t that funny?’ There was a day I was an action star, and now the kids are telling me to get off the trampoline because I’ll hurt myself.”