Angelina Jolie Might Be Pulling A Bennifer With Ex-Husband Jonny Lee Miller

Bennifer reuniting has apparently torn a hole in the celebrity ex space time continuum just large enough for every other former couple with unfinished business to stroll through.

Enter Angelina Jolie, who, amid a very long and messy legal battle with one ex-husband, might be reuniting with another. No, not Billy Bob Thronton (though who knows? Check your texts, Billy Bob!).

The “Maleficent” star was spotted entering ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller’s apartment twice in the span of one week, leading some to believe that the pair are reconnecting, as both are reportedly single and quite possibly down to mingle.

Jolie was first seen entering Miller’s residence in Brooklyn, New York, on the night of June 11 wearing a camel-colored trench coat and carrying a bottle of Peter Michael wine in hand. She left the building three hours later around 10:30 pm, according to Page Six — sans the bottle of wine.

Four days later, Jolie was photographed at Miller’s place once again, but this time she brought along 17-year-old son Pax.

The status of the one-time couple’s relationship remains unclear, but People noted that the two have “remained good friends over the years” and that Miller’s son is friendly with Pax.

Jolie and Miller met and fell in love on the set of the 1995 film “Hackers,” in which they played love interests with equally iconic haircuts, and tied the knot shortly after production wrapped. At the wedding, Jolie famously wore black rubber pants and a white shirt with Miller’s name written in her blood across the back.

“It’s your husband. You’re about to marry him. You can sacrifice a little to make it really special,” she later told The New York Times about the look in an interview after the ceremony.

Their marriage, however, was short-lived: The two separated in 1997 and officially divorced two years later.

In 2008, Miller wed Michele Hicks, with whom he shares one son, but the couple called it quits a decade later. Jolie, of course, married Billy Bob Thornton shortly after her divorce with Miller was finalized before eventually getting together with Brad Pitt, from whom she separated in 2016.

Jolie recently faced a setback in her divorce proceedings with Pitt ― who was awarded temporary joint custody of the couple’s five minor children ― and then jetted off to New York City with her brood for a belated birthday celebration.

“The kids are growing up and are so close,” an unnamed source told People about the trip. “They were out to museums and dinner with each other through the trip and had a nice time.”

We hope Angie and Jonny did, too.