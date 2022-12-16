What's Hot

Twitter Suddenly Suspends Journalists Who Wrote About Elon Musk

5 Louisiana Officers Charged Over Deadly Arrest Of Black Motorist Ronald Greene

Oregon Judge Halts Voter-Approved Ban On High-Capacity Gun Magazines

41 House Democrats Introduce Bill To Bar 'Insurrectionist' Trump From Presidency

Brendan Fraser Names The Late Yankees Icon Who Yelled Expletives On His Film Set

Seth Meyers: Trump's New Grift 'So Much More Pathetic' Than Anyone Imagined

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Terrible Timing Of Trump's 'Imaginary Baseball Card' Launch

Rep. Kinzinger Slams GOP For Sheltering 'The Racist' In Explosive House Farewell

Trump Confidant Roger Stone Says He Saw Swirling 'Demon Portal' Above Biden White House

Trump's Immigrant Crackdown Leaves Critical Shortage Of Workers In U.S.

Elon Musk's Twitter Suspends Account Of Rival Mastodon Platform

Sam Worthington Reveals The 2 Major Roles He Almost Landed Outside 'Avatar'

World News
United NationsAngelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie Leaves Longtime UN Role After Over 20 Years

In a joint statement issued Friday, the actor and the agency announced she was "moving on" from her role.
AP NEWS
Jolie and the United Nations' refugee agency are parting ways after more than two decades.
Jolie and the United Nations' refugee agency are parting ways after more than two decades.
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews, File

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Angelina Jolie and the United Nations’ refugee agency are parting ways after more than two decades.

In a joint statement issued Friday, the actress and the agency announced she was “moving on” from her role as the agency’s special envoy “to engage on a broader set of humanitarian and human rights issues.”

“I will continue to do everything in my power in the years to come to support refugees and other displaced people,” Jolie was quoted as saying in the joint statement, adding that she felt it was time “to work differently” by directly engaging with refugees and local organizations.

Jolie first started working with the U.N. refugee agency in 2001 and was appointed its special envoy in 2012. The release described her as “carrying out more than 60 field missions to bear witness to stories of suffering as well as hope and resilience,” most recently traveling to Burkina Faso.

“After a long and successful time with UNHCR, I appreciate her desire to shift her engagement and support her decision,” U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi was quoted as saying. “I know the refugee cause will remain close to her heart, and I am certain she will bring the same passion and attention to a wider humanitarian portfolio.”

In an opinion piece published in The Guardian last month, Jolie alluded to frustration with the lack of global progress in ending sexual violence in conflict.

“We meet and discuss these horrors and agree that they should never be allowed to happen again. We promise to draw — and to hold — that line. But when it comes to hard choices about how to implement these promises, we run into the same problems time and again,” she wrote, specifically calling out U.N. Security Council members for “abusing their veto power.”

Jolie began visiting refugee camps in 2001, and was appointed as a UNHCR goodwill ambassador that same year.

At the time, the then-high commissioner said he hoped the then-26-year-old actress could direct young people’s attention to the plight of refugees. In response to a request for additional comment, the agency declined to offer further details, including whether they would appoint another special envoy to replace Jolie.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Popular in the Community