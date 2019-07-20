Angelina Jolie Takes Starring Role In Marvel Movie 'The Eternals'

Angelina Jolie is set to star in the upcoming Marvel movie “The Eternals,” making her the latest A-list actor to venture into the superhero world, the studio confirmed Saturday at San Diego’s Comic Con.

Like Marvel’s other projects, details on the film had been kept under wraps, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news that the actress was in talks with Marvel in late March. At the time, representatives for Marvel declined to comment to HuffPost on the potential casting.

Marvel announced Saturday that Jolie’s co-stars will include Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff and Don Lee.

“The Rider” director Chloé Zhao is helming the movie, currently in pre-production, and set for release on November 6, 2020. The story is based on a comic book series, originally from 1976, involving the Eternals, genetically modified humans created by the cosmic beings known as the Celestials, who also created some villainous counterparts, the Deviants.

Jolie will portray Thena, an Eternal that has has super strength, speed and stamina, Marvel said Saturday.

Earlier this year, Marvel executives hinted that the movie may feature Marvel’s first openly gay leading character as well. The studio’s push to include a more diverse range of superhero characters has been boosted by the enormous success of “Black Panther” and “Captain Marvel.”

On Saturday, the studio also announced its casting for “Shang-Chi,” its first movie featuring an Asian lead character, set for release in 2021. Both films are part of Marvel’s slate of new films following its “Avengers” series.