Angelina Jolie is one of Hollywood’s most glamorous style icons.

The actress and daughter of Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight has been a mainstay in Tinsel Town since the 1990s, and arguably earlier, as she accompanied her dad to premieres and parties when she was just a fresh-faced kid.

Throughout the first half of the grunge decade, Jolie went on to appear in a few films, but it was her appearance in the 1998 TV movie “Gia,” based on the life of the late supermodel Gia Carangi, that put her on the map. The role catapulted Jolie to stardom and earned her a Golden Globe Award for best actress.

In those early days of her career, the star was known for her “bad girl” edge. She had tattoos, loved graphic tees and even wore a vial of Billy Bob Thornton’s blood around her neck while the two dated.

Since then, Jolie has appeared in a number of memorable films, including “Girl, Interrupted,” for which she won an Academy Award, “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” and “Maleficent.” She’s also tried her hand at directing with films like ”In the Land of Blood and Honey” and “Unbroken.”

Like her career, Jolie’s style has evolved and matured. The woman who was once considered a “gothic goddess” now has a much more polished and classic ― though never boring ― style. Her edginess still surfaces from time to time, as was the case with that dramatic leather gown she wore for the “Maleficent” premiere in 2014, but she wears a romantic gown just as well.

