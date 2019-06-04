Angelina Jolie is one of Hollywood’s most glamorous style icons.
The actress and daughter of Academy Award-winning actor Jon Voight has been a mainstay in Tinsel Town since the 1990s, and arguably earlier, as she accompanied her dad to premieres and parties when she was just a fresh-faced kid.
Throughout the first half of the grunge decade, Jolie went on to appear in a few films, but it was her appearance in the 1998 TV movie “Gia,” based on the life of the late supermodel Gia Carangi, that put her on the map. The role catapulted Jolie to stardom and earned her a Golden Globe Award for best actress.
In those early days of her career, the star was known for her “bad girl” edge. She had tattoos, loved graphic tees and even wore a vial of Billy Bob Thornton’s blood around her neck while the two dated.
Since then, Jolie has appeared in a number of memorable films, including “Girl, Interrupted,” for which she won an Academy Award, “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider” and “Maleficent.” She’s also tried her hand at directing with films like ”In the Land of Blood and Honey” and “Unbroken.”
Like her career, Jolie’s style has evolved and matured. The woman who was once considered a “gothic goddess” now has a much more polished and classic ― though never boring ― style. Her edginess still surfaces from time to time, as was the case with that dramatic leather gown she wore for the “Maleficent” premiere in 2014, but she wears a romantic gown just as well.
On June 4, the actress will celebrate her 44th birthday. We’ve ranked 21 of her best red carpet looks ever. Scroll through to see which look takes the top spot in our books:
1998
Jim Smeal via Getty Images
Jolie wore this nude-toned gown for the 50th annual Emmy Awards.
2010
Epsilon via Getty Images
The actress attends the premiere of "Salt" in Moscow on July 25.
2009
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Jolie arrives on the red carpet at VH1's 14th annual Critics' Choice Awards held at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium on Jan. 8.
2011
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Jolie attends the "The Tree of Life" Los Angeles premiere on May 24.
2004
Carlo Allegri via Getty Images
The actress attends the 76th Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre on Feb. 29, in Hollywood.
2010
KAZUHIRO NOGI via Getty Images
Jolie at the premiere of "Salt" in Tokyo.
2017
James Devaney via Getty Images
Jolie arrives at the Directors Guild of America Theater for the New York premiere of "First They Killed My Father" on Sept. 14.
2018
Neilson Barnard/NBCUniversal via Getty Images
Jolie arrives to the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Jan. 7.
2014
Rick Rowell via Getty Images
The actress wears Elie Saab couture for the 2014 Oscars.
2009
JEWEL SAMAD via Getty Images
Jolie arrives at the 15th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Jan. 25.
2013
Mark Cuthbert via Getty Images
The Oscar winner attends the world premiere of "World War Z" at The Empire Cinema on June 2 in London.
2014
Chris Jackson via Getty Images
Jolie attends the EE British Academy Film Awards 2014 at the Royal Opera House on Feb. 16 in London.
2012
Ethan Miller via Getty Images
2018
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Jolie attends the EE British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) held at the Royal Albert Hall on Feb. 18 in London.
2008
ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT via Getty Images
Brad Pitt and Jolie arrive at the screening of "Kung Fu Panda" at the 61st Cannes International Film Festival in France on May 15.
1999
Ron Davis via Getty Images
The actress arrives for the Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 24 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
2012
AFP via Getty Images
The director of "In the Land of Blood and Honey," which was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film, poses on the red carpet for the 69th annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.
2007
Ian West - PA Images via Getty Images
Jolie arrives for the screening of "Ocean's 13" during the 60th annual Cannes Film Festival in France.
2018
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
The actor-director attends the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on Jan. 11 in Santa Monica.
2014
Frank Trapper via Getty Images
Actress Angelina Jolie arrives at the world premiere of "Maleficent" held at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
2011
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Jolie arrives at the 68th annual Golden Globe Awards held at The Beverly Hilton on Jan. 16.