Angelina Jolie Celebrates Daughter's HBCU Choice By Doing The Electric Slide

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt is headed off to college this year.

On Sunday, the “Eternals” actor revealed on Instagram which HBCU the 17-year-old will be attending this fall.

Alongside a photo of Zahara posing with several schoolmates, including several who sported Spelman College shirts, Jolie wrote a touching caption to honor the milestone.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year,” the mother of six wrote. “A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl. #spelman #spelmancollege #spelmansisters #HBCU.”

After Jolie’s announcement, a video simultaneously posted on TikTok showing the actor attending a Spelman event with her teenage daughter.

In the clip, which has already garnered more than 125,000 views, the actor showcases her dance moves as she attempts to join in on the electric slide during an event at the acclaimed college.

Jolie can be seen blushing as she other dancers before getting some supportive high-fives for her effort.

Last month, the mother-daughter duo were spotted shopping in Rome. Jolie was in the capital city while filming “Without Blood,” her fifth film as a director and her first under her filmmaking pact with British distribution company Fremantle this year.

The film, which doesn’t have a release date yet, also stars Salma Hayek, with whom Jolie co-starred in “Eternals,” and Demián Bichir (“A Better Life”).

