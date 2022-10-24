Angelina Jolie Makes Low-Key Appearance At Daughter's HBCU Homecoming

Students at Georgia’s Spelman College welcomed one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, among countless other parents, this weekend for its annual homecoming festivities ― and it was really no big deal at all.

Photos shared on social media show actor Angelina Jolie walking alongside her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt across Spelman’s Atlanta campus Saturday. The “Eternals” and “Maleficent” star wore a beige coat over a casual black ensemble, and by all accounts, appeared to be in a good mood, happily interacting with fans and posing for photos.

Angelina Jolie just casually walking around with her daughter at Spelman during Homecoming



(I was doing community service looking an embarrassing mess) pic.twitter.com/JInXUxQhtF — Coco Michelle 👱🏽‍♀️💅🏽 (@coco_michelle__) October 22, 2022

“Yo! Angelina Jolie is real one! She was in the middle of SpelHouse homecoming crowds w/her daughter,” one person tweeted, referring to the shared festivities between Spelman and neighboring Morehouse College. “No security or anything!”

Added another: “I really met Angelina Jolie. The original bad bitch. And she’s FLAWLESS in person. My day is complete, thanks Spelhouse.”

Others said they appreciated just how low-key Jolie’s on-campus appearance was, noting that the actor didn’t make an effort to draw attention away from her daughter or other students at the historically Black women’s college.

At one point during the day, the mother-daughter duo also expressed their support for Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, who is running for governor.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt with her mom, Angelina Jolie. Jon Kopaloff via Getty Images

Jolie confirmed that Zahara, 17, would be attending Spelman this summer, but has not shared her daughter’s field of study.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year,” the mother of six wrote on Instagram in July. “A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl.”

Jolie’s Spelman appearance came just one day after she signed on for a new, much-buzzed-about movie role. On Friday, it was confirmed that the actor will star as American-born Greek opera star singer Maria Callas in “Maria,” a forthcoming biopic from “Jackie” and “Spencer” director Pablo Larraín.