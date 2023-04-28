What's Hot

Viola Davis Dials Up Dread For Rachel Zegler In 'Hunger Games' Prequel Trailer

Fed Faults Silicon Valley Bank Execs — And Itself — In Bank Failure

I Watched My Mom Die A Terrible Death. Then The Police Started Asking Questions.

Nebraska 6-Week Abortion Ban Fails To Advance In Legislature

Seth Meyers Spots Most ‘Unnerving’ Part Of Tucker Carlson's 'Proof-Of-Life' Video

DeSantis Continues Hounding Disney, But Is Letting Bud Light Get Away With Its ‘Wokeness’

Kevin McCarthy Scolds DeSantis For Not 'Sitting Down' With Disney Amid Feud

Maury Povich Pays Tribute To Jerry Springer: He Was 'A Joy To Be With'

13-Year-Old Kid Is All Hopeful Jets Fans In Announcing Team's Draft Pick

Fox News' Harris Faulkner Fires Back At Guest Over Her 'Far Right' Claim

Montana GOP Gov. Greg Gianforte's Nonbinary Son Asked Him To Veto Anti-Trans Bills

James Corden Addresses Divided America In Final 'Late Late Show'

EntertainmentJoe Biden White HouseSouth Korea

Angelina Jolie Makes Rare Public Appearance With Son Maddox

The "Maleficent" star last walked a red carpet with her children in 2021.
Carly Ledbetter

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Jolie and her son Maddox arrive at the White House on April 26.
Jolie and her son Maddox arrive at the White House on April 26.
Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

Angelina Jolie and her eldest son, Maddox, stepped out for a rare public appearance this week.

The two attended a state dinner alongside President Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the White House on Wednesday. The dinner honored Yoon Suk Yeol, president of South Korea, and Kim Keon Hee, the country’s first lady.

Jolie and her children “have had close ties to the region, including South Korea, for many years,” an anonymous source explained to People magazine.

STEFANI REYNOLDS via Getty Images

“Maddox studied at Yonsei University in Seoul,” the source continued. “Angelina has visited South Korea many times for her humanitarian and refugee advocacy over the past two decades, and as an artist.”

Other stars at the dinner included Chip and Joanna Gaines, as well as Olympian Chloe Kim.

Television personalities Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines arrive for the White House state dinner for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.
Television personalities Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines arrive for the White House state dinner for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol.
Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images
Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim arrives for the White House state dinner for South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol at the White House on April 26.
Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim arrives for the White House state dinner for South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol at the White House on April 26.
Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

The South Korean president made a major impression on the black-tie crowd by singing the first few lines of the Don McLean hit “American Pie.”

“I had no damn idea you could sing,” Biden told Yoon.

Jolie’s outing with Maddox was the first time the actor appeared in public with any of her children in some time. The last time the “Maleficent” actor was photographed with most of her brood was for the British premiere of the movie “Eternals” in October 2021.

Five of Jolie’s children ― Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox ― walked the red carpet. Her son Pax Thien did not attend that event.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the "The Eternals" U.K. premiere on Oct. 27, 2021.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, Maddox Jolie-Pitt and Knox Jolie-Pitt attend the "The Eternals" U.K. premiere on Oct. 27, 2021.
Karwai Tang via Getty Images
Go To Homepage
Carly Ledbetter - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community