Angelina Jolie Makes Rare Public Appearance With Son Maddox

Jolie and her son Maddox arrive at the White House on April 26. Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

Angelina Jolie and her eldest son, Maddox, stepped out for a rare public appearance this week.

The two attended a state dinner alongside President Biden and first lady Jill Biden at the White House on Wednesday. The dinner honored Yoon Suk Yeol, president of South Korea, and Kim Keon Hee, the country’s first lady.

Jolie and her children “have had close ties to the region, including South Korea, for many years,” an anonymous source explained to People magazine.

STEFANI REYNOLDS via Getty Images

“Maddox studied at Yonsei University in Seoul,” the source continued. “Angelina has visited South Korea many times for her humanitarian and refugee advocacy over the past two decades, and as an artist.”

Other stars at the dinner included Chip and Joanna Gaines, as well as Olympian Chloe Kim.

Television personalities Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines arrive for the White House state dinner for South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol. Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

Olympic gold medalist Chloe Kim arrives for the White House state dinner for South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol at the White House on April 26. Anna Moneymaker via Getty Images

The South Korean president made a major impression on the black-tie crowd by singing the first few lines of the Don McLean hit “American Pie.”

“I had no damn idea you could sing,” Biden told Yoon.

Jolie’s outing with Maddox was the first time the actor appeared in public with any of her children in some time. The last time the “Maleficent” actor was photographed with most of her brood was for the British premiere of the movie “Eternals” in October 2021.

Five of Jolie’s children ― Maddox, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Vivienne and Knox ― walked the red carpet. Her son Pax Thien did not attend that event.