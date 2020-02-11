Angelina Jordan’s gorgeously spare and soulful “Goodbye Yellow Brick Broad” on “America’s Got Talent: The Champions” Monday confirmed why judge Heidi Klum lavished her with a Golden Buzzer weeks ago.

With a group of 50 preselected voting superfans to impress during the final on Monday, Jordan — previously the winner of “Norway’s Got Talent” — seized the spotlight again. Elton John’s song is 47 years old, but she gave it a panelist-pleasing update.

“You make your Golden Buzzer mama so proud,” Klum said afterward.

Howie Mandel called the 13-year-old’s performance “hypnotic,” while Alesha Dixon deemed it “beautifully delicate.” Simon Cowell lauded Jordan for making an old song sound relevant.

“I’m gonna remember this performance for years and years and years to come,” he said.

Since “AGT” posted Jordan’s performance on YouTube a few days before the air date, the video has collected millions of views.

The “Champions” winner, determined by the superfans voting on their favorite, will be announced on next Monday’s show.