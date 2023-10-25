Gay Democrat Trolls New Anti-LGBTQ House Speaker With Message To Her Wife

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Although Johnson was elected by a party-line vote of 220 to 209, Democrats chose to nominate House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) as the speaker — and one of them made it personal.

Advertisement

When it came time for Angie Craig (D-Minn.) to voice her choice, she used the occasion not only to vote for Jeffries for the top role, but to pay tribute to a top person in her life: her wife, Cheryl.

Wednesday marked the couple’s 15th wedding anniversary, which Craig made sure to mention.

“Happy wedding anniversary to my wife,” Craig shouted before casting her vote for Jeffries.

Craig’s Democratic colleagues gave her a standing ovation, as you can see in the clip below, which she posted to X, formerly Twitter.

She also noted in her post that Johnson’s ascension to the speaker job came after a legal career “fighting against same-sex marriage, adoption and marital benefits.”

As a result, she said she was “proud to vote against him on my 15th anniversary with my wife, Cheryl.”

Advertisement

Mike Johnson spent his legal career fighting against same-sex marriage, adoption and marital benefits. Now he’s brought that fight to Congress.



Proud to vote against him on my 15th anniversary with my wife, Cheryl.@RepMikeJohnson, enjoy it while it lasts - it won’t be long. pic.twitter.com/b6UQKyiFER — Angie Craig (@RepAngieCraig) October 25, 2023

“PBS NewsHour” correspondent Lisa Desjardins said Johnson’s only reaction to Craig’s anniversary announcement was to look at his tie.

Earlier in the day, Craig posted a photo tribute to her wife, saying she is “so lucky to be sharing this adventure called life with you!”