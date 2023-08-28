Florida Lawmaker: DeSantis Has 'Blood On His Hands' After Jacksonville Shooting

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Florida state Rep. Angie Nixon (D) slammed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) in emotional remarks after a white man shot and killed three Black people in what officials described as a “racially motivated” attack in Jacksonville on Saturday.

“Look, at the end of the day, the governor has blood on his hands,” Nixon, who represents a district that includes the site of the deadly Dollar General store shooting, told MSNBC on Sunday.

Advertisement

“He has had an attack, an all-out attack on the Black community with his anti-woke policies, which we know very well was nothing more than a dog whistle to get folks up and riled up in the way in which it just happened yesterday. As I listened to him for the first time with that statement, my blood is literally boiling.”

The lawmaker criticized DeSantis, who has condemned the attack, after he said “targeting people due to their race has no place in the state of Florida” at a press conference on Sunday.

DeSantis has come under fire for backing efforts to loosen gun restrictions, gone after what he describes as “woke” policies and supported controversial standards for teaching Black history in his state.

Nixon noted that she – along with other Black lawmakers – have “repeatedly” warned the GOP presidential candidate about his rhetoric.

Advertisement

“This is absurd, it’s ridiculous, he is one of the causes to this, this is an agenda that he has been pushing since he’s gotten into office,” said Nixon, who referred to the governor’s “monkey this up” remark when he ran against his Democratic opponent Andrew Gillum, who is Black, in 2018.

″[We have] Republican leadership across this state who are doing everything to continually attack Black lives. They are doing everything to erase Black history. They are feeding our children propaganda. All that does is lead to the devaluation of Black lives.”

″Gov. DeSantis and the Republican Party of Florida are doing nothing but hurting us. And I am angry. I will not continue to sit idly by,” Nixon said in an emotional message.

You can watch more of Nixon’s remarks on MSNBC in the clip below.

Maybe you don’t know who Florida state Rep Angie Nixon is, but you will now. 🔥🔥🔥



If you care about what life is like in Florida under Gov Ron DeSantis, I urge you to listen to ALL of this. You will feel it in your bones.



Thank you, @AngieNixon #Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/mIFpfS0roh — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) August 27, 2023