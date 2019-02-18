Angela Merkel Mocks Trump Administration But Ivanka Is Not Having It

German Chancellor Angela Merkel zinged the Trump administration over threatened tariffs during a speech at the Munich Security Conference on Saturday and the audience erupted in applause — except for Ivanka Trump, who remained stone-faced as she listened to the translation via headphones.

In a repudiation of President Donald Trump’s “America First” attitude, Merkel urged strong international alliances, continued contributions to development in struggling countries and international economic cooperation.

Merkel said she was “shocked” that the Trump administration was considering labeling German cars a “national security threat” to the United States. Trump has declared some imports, such as those from China, as national security threats as a way to unilaterally impose tariffs.

The crowd laughed and applauded and her comments. The first daughter didn’t crack a smile — or clap.

Ivanka Trump is the only person in audience who doesn’t applaud after Angela Merkel points out the absurdity of Trump claiming German cars are a national security threat pic.twitter.com/Op11wls73R — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 16, 2019

The audience gave Merkel a standing ovation at the end of her speech. That response was in marked contrast to its reception of Vice President Mike Pence, who spoke after the chancellor. When he brought greetings from the president, he was met with a resounding silence.

Addressing U.S. allies at the Munich Security Conference, Mike Pence is met with silence as he tells the audience: "I bring greetings from the 45th president of the United States of America, President Donald Trump." pic.twitter.com/yr7SNVhCVf — Axios (@axios) February 16, 2019