“The Boss Baby” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The hit 2017 DreamWorks comedy follows an imaginative 7-year-old whose parents bring home a highly unusual baby brother. Featuring the voices of stars like Alec Baldwin and Tobey Maguire, “The Boss Baby” spawned a media franchise with a sequel, two television shows and an interactive special.

Another animated film is also trending at the moment. “The Angry Birds Movie” is a 2016 adaptation of the popular video game which features a star-studded voice cast including Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Danny McBride, Maya Rudolph, Kate McKinnon, Sean Penn, Tony Hale, Keegan-Michael Key, Bill Hader and Peter Dinklage.

Columbia Pictures "The Angry Birds Movie" on Netflix.

Looking down the list, there are also a number of older live-action comedies in the ranking. “We’re the Millers” is a 2013 crime comedy that also stars Jason Sudeikis, along with Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts, Will Poulter, Nick Offerman, Kathryn Hahn and Ed Helms. Sudeikis plays a drug dealer who hires his neighbors to pose as his family in order to do some smuggling across the U.S.-Mexico border.

There’s also “Zookeeper,” a 2011 fantasy comedy that stars Kevin James as a zookeeper taking care of talking animals.

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies below.

