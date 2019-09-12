Angry Jaywalker Gets An Immediate Lesson In Karma After Staring Down A Car

Why did the jaywalker cross the road? To get hit with some karma on the other side.

A new compilation clip posted on a YouTube channel dedicated to driver fails shows a number of hazards on the highways. But one moment getting attention on digg doesn’t focus on a dreadful driver so much as a poor pedestrian. In this case, it’s a jaywalker who stares angrily at a stopped motorist as he crosses the road.

He made it to the other side safely, but encountered a problem on the sidewalk in this GIF-worthy moment:

The footage was captured over the summer in Hamilton, a Canadian city about 40 miles from Toronto: