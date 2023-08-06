Angus Cloud's Mother Says Son Didn't 'Intend To End His Life'

Lisa Cloud, mother of late “Euphoria” star Angus Cloud, said it was “abundantly clear” that her son “did not intend to check out of this world” following his death early last week.

The actor, known for his role as Fezco in the hit HBO series, died at his family’s Oakland, California, home on Monday. He was 25.

Lisa Cloud, in a statement shared on Facebook, wrote that she appreciates the love sent to her family before noting that while her son was in “deep grief” over the recent death of his father, Conor Hickey, from mesothelioma. She described Angus Cloud’s last day as “a joyful one.”

“He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay a while in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life,” Lisa Cloud wrote.

“When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning,” she added. “I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project’s, fell asleep and didn’t wake up.”

The actor “was determined to be already deceased” after Oakland Fire Department officials were dispatched to the home on Monday morning, a department spokesperson told CNN. A cause of death has yet to be announced.

Tributes have poured in to honor the late actor over the past week, including posts from his “Euphoria” co-stars Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney and Dominic Fike as well as other entertainers such as Drake and Billie Eilish.

Angus Cloud (right) takes a photo with "Euphoria" co-stars at Los Angeles' Goya Studios in January 2022. Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO

The actor’s mother noted that she may find out that he “accidentally and tragically” overdosed before reiterating that he didn’t intend to “check out of this world.”

“His struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe,” she wrote. “His work in euphoria became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love.”

She later referred to Angus Cloud’s head injury, a result of a fall into a construction pit that led to a broken skull in 2013, Variety reported last year.

“He was given 10 bonus years and filled them with creativity and love,” Lisa Cloud wrote. “To honor his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life. Bless your hearts.”