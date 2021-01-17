Senate Intelligence Committee Member Says Trump Should Be Cut Off From Briefings

“Convention left the premises a long time ago with President Trump, and his demonstrated approach to national security and intelligence suggest that a more purposeful decision must be made about providing intelligence to this soon-to-be former president,” wrote Gordon, who resigned from the Trump administration in 2019.

She continued: “My recommendation, as a 30-plus-year veteran of the intelligence community, is not to provide him any briefings after Jan. 20. With this simple act — which is solely the new president’s prerogative — Joe Biden can mitigate one aspect of the potential national security risk posed by Donald Trump, private citizen.”

During an interview Sunday with CNN’s “State of the Union,” Ronald Klain, Biden’s incoming White House chief of staff, would not say whether the Biden administration would heed Gordon’s recommendation.

“We’ll certainly look for a recommendation from the intelligence professionals in the Biden administration,” Klain said. “And we’ll act on that recommendation.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.