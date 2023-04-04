What's Hot

Katy Perry Loses It After Second-Chance Singer Gets Brutal News On ‘American Idol’

What The Polls Say About Trump's Indictment

Roy McGrath, Onetime Chief Of Staff To Former Maryland Governor, Dead After Manhunt

Private Equity May Be A Ticking Time Bomb For Public Pension Plans

Finland Joins NATO, Dealing Blow To Russia For Ukraine War

'Petrified': Michael Cohen Discusses Trump's Headspace On Eve Of Arraignment

'Euphoria' Star Barbie Ferreira Reveals Real Reason For Exiting Show

Gerard Piqué Slams Ex-Wife Shakira's 'Latin American' Fans For Social Media 'Barbarities'

Trump’s Arraignment Won’t Be Televised Despite Request From Media, Judge Rules

Genius Ways To Get More Meals Out Of A Single Box Of Cereal

The Country’s Most Progressive Teachers Union Is On The Ballot In Chicago

Martha MacCallum Points Out Greg Gutfeld's Hypocrisy On Fox News' Trump Coverage

Crimewellstar kennestone hospitalMarietta PoliceFrederics’

Georgia Couple Accused Of Throwing Away Ashes Of Stillborn Infant

Anilus and Rosnie Frederic are facing charges of theft and abandonment of a dead body.
AP

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Police have charged two former employees of a suburban Atlanta hospital laundry with stealing an urn containing the ashes of a stillborn infant and then throwing away the ashes.

Marietta Police last week arrested a married couple, Anilus and Rosnie Frederic, charging them with theft and abandonment of a dead body.

Kieran Massey told WAGA-TV that his fiancee, Carla Watson, gave birth to a stillborn daughter in August. The infant was cremated and her ashes placed inside a small gold urn in a white teddy bear, which Kieran Massey said the couple kept for “emotional support.”

“Losing her plus the ashes was a big heartbreak,” Massey said.

The bear disappeared while Watson was hospitalized at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta in January, WAGA-TV reported. She found it missing after taking a shower. Police suggest someone stole the bear while Watson’s sheets were being changed.

The teddy bear was found in a trash can at the hospital laundry the same day, but the funerary urn was missing.

The urn was later found at the Frederics’ home, but was empty. Court documents allege they threw away the ashes.

“I pray for them, hope they get better mentally and physically, but I just don’t understand why they would do something like this,” Massey said.

Both the Frederics were released on bail. It’s unclear if they have a lawyer to speak for them.

Wellstar said the Frederics no longer work for the hospital system and said they never worked in a location where patients are treated.

Related

wellstar kennestone hospitalMarietta PoliceFrederics’Carla WatsonMARIETTA Ga.
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

"Young L.A. Girl Slain; Body Slashed in Two" ― L.A.'s Daily News

10 Major Crimes That Shocked the Nation (SLIDESHOW)

Popular in the Community