Georgia Couple Accused Of Throwing Away Ashes Of Stillborn Infant

MARIETTA, Ga. (AP) — Police have charged two former employees of a suburban Atlanta hospital laundry with stealing an urn containing the ashes of a stillborn infant and then throwing away the ashes.
Marietta Police last week arrested a married couple, Anilus and Rosnie Frederic, charging them with theft and abandonment of a dead body.
Kieran Massey told WAGA-TV that his fiancee, Carla Watson, gave birth to a stillborn daughter in August. The infant was cremated and her ashes placed inside a small gold urn in a white teddy bear, which Kieran Massey said the couple kept for “emotional support.”
“Losing her plus the ashes was a big heartbreak,” Massey said.
The bear disappeared while Watson was hospitalized at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta in January, WAGA-TV reported. She found it missing after taking a shower. Police suggest someone stole the bear while Watson’s sheets were being changed.
The teddy bear was found in a trash can at the hospital laundry the same day, but the funerary urn was missing.
“I pray for them, hope they get better mentally and physically, but I just don’t understand why they would do something like this,” Massey said.
Both the Frederics were released on bail. It’s unclear if they have a lawyer to speak for them.
Wellstar said the Frederics no longer work for the hospital system and said they never worked in a location where patients are treated.